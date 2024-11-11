ICL reports Q3 adjusted EPS 11c, consensus 8c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.75B, consensus $1.79B. “ICL (ICL) delivered another sequential increase in EBITDA, as well as versus the prior year, marking four consecutive quarters of improvement, despite lower potash prices. All three of our specialties-driven businesses showed significant year-over-year improvement in EBITDA, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and our ability to consistently deliver strong cash generation,” said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. “While we are still facing some challenges related to geopolitical uncertainties, we remain focused on developing our innovative product portfolio pipeline and executing targeted cost and efficiency efforts.”

