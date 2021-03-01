ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ICL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -13.04% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICL was $5.7, representing a -6.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.08 and a 112.69% increase over the 52 week low of $2.68.

ICL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). ICL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports ICL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.5%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ICL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ICL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EIS with an increase of 22.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ICL at 2.47%.

