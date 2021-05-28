ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ICL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 105% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.21, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICL was $7.21, representing a -2.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.40 and a 146.92% increase over the 52 week low of $2.92.

ICL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and FMC Corporation (FMC). ICL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.07. Zacks Investment Research reports ICL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 97.5%, compared to an industry average of 29.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ICL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ICL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OBOR with an increase of 10.71% over the last 100 days. EIS has the highest percent weighting of ICL at 2.79%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.