ICL Group Ltd Reveals Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - ICL Group Ltd (ICL) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $137 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ICL Group Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $149 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $2.135 billion from $1.832 billion last year.

ICL Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.135 Bln vs. $1.832 Bln last year.

The company is reiterating its guidance for full year 2026 consolidated adjusted EBITDA of between $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

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