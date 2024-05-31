ICL Group Ltd. Calls for 2024 Shareholder Votes

Icl (ICL) has released an update.

ICL Group Ltd. has announced the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on July 17, where votes will be cast on the re-election of directors, amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, and the reappointment of their independent auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to vote for the proposed items, with e-Consent options available for accessing proxy materials online. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholders confirming they have no ‘personal interest’ in specific proposals to ensure compliance with voting regulations.

