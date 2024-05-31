News & Insights

Stocks

ICL Group Ltd. Calls for 2024 Shareholder Votes

May 31, 2024 — 05:12 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Icl (ICL) has released an update.

ICL Group Ltd. has announced the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on July 17, where votes will be cast on the re-election of directors, amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, and the reappointment of their independent auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to vote for the proposed items, with e-Consent options available for accessing proxy materials online. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholders confirming they have no ‘personal interest’ in specific proposals to ensure compliance with voting regulations.

For further insights into ICL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.