ICL Group (ICL) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

ICL Group in Focus

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, ICL Group (ICL) is a Basic Materials stock that has seen a price change of 22.07% so far this year. The potash and fertilizer producer is paying out a dividend of $0.05 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.5% compared to the Fertilizers industry's yield of 2.34% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.21 is up 14.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, ICL Group has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 24.82%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, ICL Group's payout ratio is 55%, which means it paid out 55% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for ICL for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $0.46 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 21.05%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, ICL is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

