ICL Group (ICL) Price Target Increased by 5.60% to 0.06

The average one-year price target for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) has been revised to 0.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 0.06 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.05 to a high of 0.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.79% from the latest reported closing price of 5.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICL Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICL is 0.15%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.36% to 197,909K shares. The put/call ratio of ICL is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altshuler Shaham holds 42,827K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,553K shares, representing a decrease of 50.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 52.06% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 16,907K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,056K shares, representing an increase of 28.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 44.33% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 15,704K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,566K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 42.02% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 12,674K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,858K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,844K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,176K shares, representing an increase of 24.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 34.30% over the last quarter.

ICL Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICL Group Ltd. is a multi-national manufacturing concern that develops, produces and markets fertilizers, metals and other special-purpose chemical products. ICL serves primarily three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials.

