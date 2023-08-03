ICL Group (ICL) Price Target Decreased by 5.89% to 0.07

The average one-year price target for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) has been revised to 0.07 / share. This is an decrease of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 0.07 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.06 to a high of 0.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.00% from the latest reported closing price of 6.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICL Group. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICL is 0.15%, a decrease of 27.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.85% to 201,902K shares. The put/call ratio of ICL is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altshuler Shaham holds 64,553K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 70.58% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 13,519K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,366K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 5.90% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 12,858K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 12,056K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,318K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 13.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,549K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,537K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICL by 21.57% over the last quarter.

ICL Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICL Group Ltd. is a multi-national manufacturing concern that develops, produces and markets fertilizers, metals and other special-purpose chemical products. ICL serves primarily three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials.

