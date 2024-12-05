News & Insights

ICL CEO Raviv Zoller to depart in early 2025

December 05, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

ICL (ICL) announced that Raviv Zoller, the company’s president and CEO for the past seven years, is expected to leave the company in early 2025, following both the appointment of a replacement and a formal transition.

