ICJ rules it has no jurisdiction in the US-Iran frozen assets case but ruling continues

THE HAGUE, March 30 (Reuters) - Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ruled on Thursday that they have no jurisdiction to rule on the freezing of more than $1.57 billion in assets from Iran's central bank, but added that the ruling will continue as the court ruled it could have a say about some additional assets by other Iranian companies that were also frozen by U.S, authorities.

The case before the ICJ, also known as the World Court, was initially brought by Tehran against Washington in 2016 for allegedly breaching a 1955 friendship treaty by allowing U.S. courts to freeze assets of Iranian companies. The money was to be given in compensation to victims of terrorist attacks.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Stephanie van den Berg)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.