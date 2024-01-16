News & Insights

ICICI Lombard posts 22% rise in Q3 profit as premiums climb

Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

January 16, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 16 (Reuters) -

India's ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Tuesday reported a 22.4% rise in third-quarter profit, helped by a growth in premiums and investment income.

Profit after tax rose to 4.31 billion rupees (nearly $52 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 3.53 billion rupees ($42.61 million) a year earlier, the ICICI Bank - backed company said in an exchange filing.

ICICI Lombard, a non-life insurer, offers insurance for health, fire, and motor segments.

Motor insurance, the company's biggest segment, contributed 50.8% to the total premium earned, while its fastest growing health insurance segment posted 42.4% growth.

India saw bumper vehicle sales in the quarter due to the festive and wedding seasons, resulting in a rise in policies for general insurers.

Net premium earned during the quarter rose 13.5% to 43.05 billion rupees.

Income from investments - another key metric - rose nearly 15% to 6.66 billion rupees in the December-quarter.

The insurer's combined ratio, an important profitability metric for an insurance firm's underwriting business, improved to 103.6% from 104.4% a year ago.

The combined ratio measures the incurred losses and operating expenses as a percentage of premium collected. It does not take into account income from investments. ($1 = 83.0699 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Navin and Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema) ((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ICICI LOMBARD RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.