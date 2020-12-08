ICICI Home Finance, CreditAccess Grameen eye Rs4bn bonds

MUMBAI, December 8 (IFR) - ICICI Home Finance Co and CreditAccess Grameen plan to raise up to Rs4bn (US$54m) from bonds, according to market sources.

ICICI Home Finance is looking to raise a total of Rs3bn from two-part bonds comprising up to Rs1.5bn of bonds due November 8 2030 and the same amount of 15-year bonds. Crisil and Icra have assigned a AAA rating to the bonds.

CreditAccess Grameen is targeting Rs1bn from 18-month bonds at 9.15%. Icra and Brickworks have assigned a A+ rating to the bonds. The coupon will be stepped by 25bp for each notch rating downgrade.

The issuers have asked investors to place bids on the electronic bidding platform on December 9.

The non-bank lenders are yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sales.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

