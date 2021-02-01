ICICI Bank's (IBN) Q3 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Provisions Jump

ICICI Bank’s IBN third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Dec 31) net income was INR49.40 billion ($676 million), up 19% from INR41.46 billion ($567 million) in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s shares on the NYSE have rallied 10% in the pre-market trading. A full day’s trading session will provide a better picture.



Results were driven by a rise in net interest income, and growth in loans and deposits. However, provisions surged owing to coronavirus-related concerns. Also, decline in non-interest income and higher operating expenses were headwinds.

Net Interest Income Up, Expenses Rise

Net interest income rose 16% year over year to INR99.12 billion ($1.4 billion). Net interest margin was 3.67%, down 10 basis points.



Non-interest income (excluding treasury income) was INR39.21 billion ($537 million), down 3% from the prior-year quarter. Fee income, however, increased marginally to INR36.01 billion ($493 million).



Further, treasury income was INR7.66 billion ($105 million), up 44% from the year-ago quarter. During the reported quarter, the company sold 2.2% stake in ICICI Securities, which resulted in gains of INR3.29 billion ($45 million).



Operating expenses totaled INR57.79 billion ($790.89 million), up 4% year over year.

Loans & Deposits Increase

As of Dec 31, 2020, ICICI Bank’s total advances amounted to INR6,990.17 billion ($87 billion), up 10% year over year. Total deposits grew 22% to INR8,743.48 billion ($119.7 billion).

Credit Quality Worsening

As of Dec 31, 2020, net nonperforming assets (NPA) ratio was 1.26%. Recoveries and upgrades (excluding write-offs) from non-performing loans were INR17.76 billion ($243 million) in the quarter. Further, gross NPA additions were INR4.71 billion ($64 billion).



Provisions (excluding provision for tax) rose 32% from the prior-year quarter to INR27.42 billion ($375 million). During the quarter, the company made contingency provision amounting to INR30.12 billion ($412 million) for borrower accounts not classified as non-performing pursuant to the interim order of the Supreme Court. Further, it utilized INR18 billion ($246 million) of Covid-19 related provisions made in the prior quarters.



As of Dec 31, 2020, ICICI Bank held Covid-19-related provision of INR99.84 billion ($1.2 billion).

Capital Ratios Strong

In compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on Basel III norms, ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy was 19.51% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 18.12% as of Dec 31, 2020. Both the ratios were well above the minimum requirements.

Our Take

ICICI Bank’s quarterly performance was decent. Growth in net interest income was a major tailwind, which is expected to support the company's financial performance going forward. However, elevated expenses are likely to adversely impact the bank’s bottom line. Also, coronavirus-induced market mayhem is a major headwind.

ICICI Bank Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ICICI Bank Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ICICI Bank Limited Quote

ICICI Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance & Earnings Dates of Other Foreign Banks

UBS Group AG UBS reported fourth-quarter 2020 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.71 billion, up significantly from $722 million in the prior-year quarter.



HSBC Holdings HSBC and Barclays BCS are scheduled to announce results on Feb 18 and Feb 23, respectively.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UBS Group AG (UBS): Free Stock Analysis Report



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barclays PLC (BCS): Free Stock Analysis Report



HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.