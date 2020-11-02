ICICI Bank's (IBN) Q2 Earnings Up Y/Y, Provisions Increase

ICICI Bank’s IBN second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Sep 30) net income was INR42.51 billion ($576 million), up substantially from INR6.55 billion ($89 million) in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s shares on the NYSE have rallied 7.1% in the pre-market trading. A full day’s trading session will provide a better picture.



The results were driven by a rise in net interest income, growth in loans and deposits and lower operating expenses. However, provisions surged owing to coronavirus-related concerns. Further, decline in non-interest income was a headwind.

Net Interest Income Up, Expenses Down

Net interest income rose 16% year over year to INR93.66 billion ($1.3 billion). Net interest margin was 3.57%, down 7 basis points (bps).



Non-interest income (excluding treasury income) was INR34.86 billion ($473 million), down 10% from the prior-year quarter. Fee income also decreased 10% to INR31.39 billion ($426 million).



Further, treasury income was INR5.42 billion ($73 million), up 59% from the year-ago quarter. During the reported quarter, the company sold a 42% stake in ICICI Securities, which resulted in gains of INR3.05 billion ($41 million).



Operating expenses totaled INR51.33 billion ($695.81 million), down 5% year over year.

Loans & Deposits Increase

As of Sep 30, 2020, ICICI Bank’s total advances amounted to INR6,526.08 billion ($88.5 billion), up 6% year over year.



Total deposits grew 20% to INR8,329.36 billion ($112.9 billion) as of Sep 30, 2020.

Credit Quality Worsening

As of Sep 30, 2020, net nonperforming assets (NPA) ratio was 1.00%. Recoveries and upgrades (excluding write-offs) from non-performing loans were INR19.45 billion ($264 million) in the quarter. Further, gross NPA additions were INR30.17 billion ($409 billion).



Provisions (excluding provision for tax) increased 19% from the prior-year quarter to INR29.95 billion ($406 million). This included provision of INR4.97 billion ($67 million) made on a prudent basis on loans worth INR14.10 billion ($191 million) that were not classified as non-performing “pursuant to the Supreme Court’s interim order dated September 3, 2020 directing that accounts which were not classified as non-performing till August 31, 2020, should not be classified as non-performing until further orders.”



As of Sep 30, 2020, ICICI Bank held Covid-19-related provision of INR87.72 billion ($1.2 billion).

Capital Ratios Strong

In compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on Basel III norms, ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy was 19.33% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 17.89% as of Sep 30, 2020. Both the ratios were well above the minimum requirements.

Our Take

ICICI Bank’s quarterly performance was decent. Growth in net interest income was a major tailwind, which is expected to support the company's financial performance going forward. However, elevated expenses are likely to adversely impact the bank’s bottom line. Also, coronavirus-induced market mayhem is a major headwind.

ICICI Bank Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ICICI Bank Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ICICI Bank Limited Quote

ICICI Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Foreign Banks

Barclays BCS reported third-quarter 2020 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £611 million ($789 million) against a net loss recorded in the prior-year quarter.



HSBC Holdings’ HSBC third-quarter 2020 pre-tax profit of $3.1 billion represents a decline of 36.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



Deutsche Bank DB reported third-quarter 2020 net income of €309 million ($361.1 million) against the year-ago quarter’s net loss of €832 million. Also, the German lender reported adjusted profit before taxes of €826 million ($965.3 million) against a loss of $84 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barclays PLC (BCS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Free Stock Analysis Report



HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.