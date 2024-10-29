News & Insights

ICICI Bank Updates: Transparent Financial Disclosures

October 29, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank has disclosed its related party transactions for the half-year ending September 30, 2024, in compliance with SEBI regulations. Additionally, the bank has made available its investor presentation for the recentearnings call offering insights into its financial performance for the quarter. These updates are accessible on ICICI Bank’s website, providing transparency and critical data for investors.

