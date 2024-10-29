ICICI Bank Releases Financial Results Call Recordings

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank has announced that audio recordings of its recent financial results discussion for the quarter and six months ending September 30, 2024, are now available online. These recordings include insights from media interactions and analyst calls, offering valuable information for investors and stakeholders. Interested parties can access these recordings on the bank’s official website.

