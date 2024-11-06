News & Insights

ICICI Bank Releases Financial Call Transcripts

November 06, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank has announced that transcripts from their recent media and earnings calls, detailing financial results for the quarter and six months ending September 2024, are now accessible online. These transcripts offer insights into the bank’s performance, which is crucial for investors and analysts keeping an eye on market trends and stock performance.

