ICICI Bank Rating Outlook Upgraded by S&P

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed ICICI Bank’s credit rating and improved its outlook to ‘BBB-/positive/A-3’, a step up from the previous ‘BBB-/Stable/A-3’. This enhancement reflects a positive revision in the Bank’s stand-alone credit profile from ‘BBB’ to ‘BBB+’. Details of the announcement were made available to Indian stock exchanges and can be found on ICICI Bank’s website.

