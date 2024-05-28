ICICI Bank Penalized by RBI, Takes Corrective Steps

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank Limited has been fined ₹ 1.0 Crore by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for not complying with certain provisions of the RBI’s Master Circular on ‘Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions’ dated July 1, 2015. The Bank has acknowledged the penalty, communicated through an RBI letter dated May 27, 2024, and has stated that corrective actions have been taken. This development may interest shareholders and stakeholders who monitor the bank’s adherence to regulatory guidelines.

