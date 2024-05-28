News & Insights

Stocks

ICICI Bank Penalized by RBI, Takes Corrective Steps

May 28, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank Limited has been fined ₹ 1.0 Crore by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for not complying with certain provisions of the RBI’s Master Circular on ‘Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions’ dated July 1, 2015. The Bank has acknowledged the penalty, communicated through an RBI letter dated May 27, 2024, and has stated that corrective actions have been taken. This development may interest shareholders and stakeholders who monitor the bank’s adherence to regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into IBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.