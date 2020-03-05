ICICI Bank (IBN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (Symbol: IBN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.01, changing hands as low as $12.96 per share. ICICI Bank Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.39 per share, with $15.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.02.

