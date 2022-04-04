ICICI Bank (IBN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (Symbol: IBN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.38, changing hands as high as $19.76 per share. ICICI Bank Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.30 per share, with $22.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.67.

