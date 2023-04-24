ICICI Bank (IBN) Q4 Earnings Rise on Higher Loan Demand

ICICI Bank IBN released fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31) results. Net income was INR91.22 billion ($1.1 billion), up 30% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were driven by a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income, higher rates, and growth in loans and deposits. However, provisions increased in the quarter. Also, higher operating expenses posed as the undermining factor.

NII & Fee Income Improve, Expenses Rise

NII jumped 40.2% year over year to INR176.67 billion ($2.2 billion). The net interest margin was 4.90%, up 90 basis points (bps).



Non-interest income (excluding treasury income) was INR51.27 billion ($624 million), up 11.3%. Fee income increased 10.6% to INR48.30 billion ($588 million).



In the reported quarter, IBN incurred a treasury loss of INR0.4 billion ($5 million) against a treasury income of INR1.29 billion ($16 million) in the year-ago quarter.



Operating expenses totaled INR89.28 billion ($1.1 billion), jumping 26.7% year over year.

Loans & Deposits Increase

As of Mar 31, 2023, ICICI Bank’s total advances were INR10,196.38 billion ($124.1 billion), up 18.7% year over year. Growth was primarily driven by a solid rise in retail loan balances, business banking loans and SME loans.



Total deposits grew 10.9% to INR11,808.41 billion ($143.7 billion).

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

As of Mar 31, 2023, the net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio was 0.48%, down from 0.76% in the prior-year period. Recoveries and upgrades (excluding write-offs and sale) of NPAs were INR42.83 billion ($560 million) in the quarter.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, there were net additions of INR14 billion ($1.7 million) to gross NPA. Gross NPA additions were INR42.97 billion ($523 million), while gross NPA written-off was INR11.58 billion ($141 million).



Provisions (excluding provision for tax) surged 51.5% to INR16.19 billion ($197 million). This included an additional contingency provision of INR16.00 billion ($195 million) made on a prudent basis.

Capital Ratios Strong

In compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on Basel III norms, ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy was 18.34% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 17.60% as of Mar 31, 2023. Both ratios were well above the minimum requirements.

Our Take

ICICI Bank’s quarterly performance was impressive on a robust rise in demand for consumer loans. Growth in NII was a major tailwind, which is expected to keep supporting the company's financial performance. However, elevated expenses and macroeconomic concerns are major near-term headwinds.



