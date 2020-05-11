ICICI Bank (IBN) Q4 Earnings Increase Y/Y, Provisions Jump

ICICI Bank’s IBN fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 31) net income was INR12.21 billion ($161 million), up 26% from INR9.69 billion ($128 million) in the prior-year period. Excluding coronavirus-related provisions, net income would have been INR32.60 billion ($431 million).



The results were driven by a rise in revenues, loans and deposits. However, provisions surged owing to coronavirus-related concerns. Further, an increase in operating expenses was a headwind.



Revenue Components Improve, Expenses Rise



Net interest income (NII) rose 17% year over year to INR89.27 billion ($1.2 billion). Excluding the interest on income tax refund, NII increased 24% from the prior-year quarter. Net interest margin was 3.87%, up 15 basis points (bps) year over year.



Non-interest income — excluding treasury income — was INR40.13 billion ($530 million), up 16% from the prior-year quarter. Fee income increased 13% from the year-ago quarter to INR31.78 billion ($420 million).



Additionally, treasury income was INR2.42 billion ($32 million), surging 55% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating expenses totaled INR57.92 billion ($765.4 million), increasing 16% year over year.



Loans & Deposits Increase



As of Mar 31, 2020, ICICI Bank’s total advances amounted to INR6,452.9 billion ($85.3 billion), up 10% year over year.



Total deposits grew 18% from the comparable year-ago period to INR7,709.69 billion ($101.9 billion) as of Mar 31, 2020. Also, as of the same date, current and savings account ratio was 45.1%.



Credit Quality: Mixed Bag



As of Mar 31, 2020, net nonperforming assets (NPA) ratio was 1.41%, decreasing 65 bps year over year. Recoveries and upgrades from non-performing loans were INR18.83 billion ($249 million) in the quarter.



Further, gross NPA additions were INR53.06 billion ($701 billion). Provisions increased substantially from the prior-year quarter to INR32.42 billion ($428 million). The company built INR27.25 billion ($360 million) provisions related to coronavirus.



Capital Ratios Strong



In compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on Basel III norms, ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy was 16.11% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 14.72% as of Mar 31, 2020. Both the ratios were well above the minimum requirements.



Our Take



ICICI Bank’s quarterly performance was decent. Growth in revenues was a major tailwind, which is expected to support the company's financial performance going forward. However, mounting expenses are likely to adversely impact the bank’s bottom line. Also, coronavirus-induced market mayhem is a major headwind.

ICICI Bank Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ICICI Bank Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ICICI Bank Limited Quote

ICICI Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Foreign Banks



UBS Group AG UBS reported first-quarter 2020 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.6 billion compared with $1.14 billion in the prior-year period. Its performance was supported by higher net interest income, and net fee and commission income. However, higher expenses dragged down growth.



HSBC Holdings’ HSBC first-quarter 2020 pre-tax profit of $3.2 billion represents a 48% decline from the prior-year reported number. The reduction primarily reflects the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and weakening of oil prices.



Barclays’ BCS first-quarter 2020 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £605 million ($774.6 million) represents a 41.7% year-over-year decline. The results were primarily hurt by a significant increase in credit impairment charges. Also, the company’s top line declined in the quarter. Nonetheless, marginally lower operating expenses and a strong balance sheet position were tailwinds.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.