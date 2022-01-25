ICICI Bank (IBN) Q3 Earnings Growth Fails to Drive Stock

Shares of ICICI Bank IBN have seen no significant change on the NYSE following the release of its third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Dec 31) results. Net income was INR61.94 billion ($833 million), up 25% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were driven by a rise in net interest income, non-interest income and growth in loans and deposits. Provisions also declined during the quarter. However, higher operating expenses posed a headwind.

Net Interest Income & Fee Income Up, Expenses Rise

Net interest income rose 23% year over year to INR122.36 billion ($1.6 billion). Net interest margin was 3.96%, up 29 basis points (bps).



Non-interest income (excluding treasury income) was INR48.99 billion ($659 million), up 25%.



Fee income increased 19% to INR42.91 billion ($577 million). Fees from retail, business banking and SME customers constituted approximately 76% of total fees in the quarter.

Treasury income was INR0.88 billion ($12 million), down from INR7.66 billion ($103 million) in the year-ago quarter. The prior-year quarter figure included INR3.29 billion ($44 million) of gains from the sale of shares of ICICI Securities.



Operating expenses totaled INR70.75 billion ($951.71 million), increasing 22%.

Loans & Deposits Increase

As of Dec 31, 2021, ICICI Bank’s total advances were INR8,139.92 billion ($109.5 billion), up 16% year over year. The growth was driven by a solid rise in demand for retail loans, which improved 19% and accounted for 61.3% of total loan portfolio.



Total deposits also grew 16% to INR10,174.67 billion ($136.9 billion).

Credit Quality Improves

As of Dec 31, 2021, net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio was 0.85%, down 14 bps sequentially. Recoveries and upgrades (excluding write-offs and sale) from NPAs were INR42.09 billion ($566 million) in the quarter.



Gross NPA deletions were INR1.91 billion ($26 million) against NPA additions of INR0.96 billion ($13 million) in the prior quarter. During the fiscal third quarter, gross NPAs written off were INR40.88 billion ($550 million).



Provisions (excluding provision for tax) decreased 27% from the prior-year quarter to INR20.07 billion ($270 million). As of Dec 31, 2021, ICICI Bank held a Covid-19-related provision of INR64.25 billion ($864 million).

Capital Ratios Strong

In compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on Basel III norms, ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy was 19.79% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 18.81% as of Dec 31, 2021. Both the ratios were well above the minimum requirements.

Our View

ICICI Bank’s quarterly performance was impressive on the back of a robust rise in demand for consumer loans. Growth in net interest income was a major tailwind, which is expected to support the company's financial performance, going forward. However, elevated expenses are likely to adversely impact the bank’s bottom line.



