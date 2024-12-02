News & Insights

Stocks

ICICI Bank Faces Shareholder Appeal on Scheme Approval

December 02, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ICICI Bank has reported that a shareholder has filed an appeal with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the National Company Law Tribunal’s decision approving a Scheme of Arrangement between ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities. The appeal follows the dismissal of objections from some shareholders regarding this scheme. Investors will be watching closely as this legal development unfolds, potentially impacting the bank’s stock performance.

For further insights into IBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.