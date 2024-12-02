ICICI Bank Faces Shareholder Appeal on Scheme Approval

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.
ICICI Bank has reported that a shareholder has filed an appeal with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the National Company Law Tribunal’s decision approving a Scheme of Arrangement between ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities. The appeal follows the dismissal of objections from some shareholders regarding this scheme. Investors will be watching closely as this legal development unfolds, potentially impacting the bank’s stock performance.
