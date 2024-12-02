ICICI Bank Faces Shareholder Appeal on Scheme Approval

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ICICI Bank has reported that a shareholder has filed an appeal with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the National Company Law Tribunal’s decision approving a Scheme of Arrangement between ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities. The appeal follows the dismissal of objections from some shareholders regarding this scheme. Investors will be watching closely as this legal development unfolds, potentially impacting the bank’s stock performance.

For further insights into IBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.