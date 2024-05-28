ICICI Bank Announces New Part-time Chairman

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

ICICI Bank Limited has announced the approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sinha as the new Part-time Chairman for a tenure of three years starting from July 1, 2024. This appointment comes after the retirement of the former chairman, Mr. G. C. Chaturvedi, on June 30, 2024. The announcement was made to the Indian stock exchanges as a part of the bank’s regulatory compliance.

