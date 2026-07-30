ICHR Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 3, 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, Ichor expects revenues between $290 million and $310 million. The midpoint implies sequential growth of 17% and year-over-year growth of 25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $300.33 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 24.99%.

For the second quarter of 2026, Ichor expects non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of 25-35 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICHR’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, implying a significant year-over-year increase of 933.3%. ICHR reported earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

ICHR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing twice, the average surprise being 2.95%.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for Ichor Holdings' Q2 Earnings

Ichor Holdings' second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong demand from wafer fabrication equipment customers, supported by rising investments in AI infrastructure and advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Management noted that demand continued to strengthen during the first quarter of 2026, with visibility extending further into 2026. The company expects unconstrained demand to exceed $300 million in the second quarter, driven by higher spending on etch and deposition equipment used in advanced chip manufacturing.

The company is expected to have benefited from increasing adoption of gate-all-around chip architectures, which require about 30% more process steps than previous-generation technologies. These technology transitions, along with AI-driven capacity expansion by hyperscalers, are expected to have supported demand for Ichor's fluid delivery systems.

Ichor's ongoing manufacturing footprint realignment is also expected to support second-quarter results. The company completed customer qualification for valve manufacturing in Mexico and continued ramping production, while consolidating substrate manufacturing in the country. These initiatives are expected to have improved manufacturing efficiency, increased the use of internally produced components and supported gross margin expansion.

The company is also making progress in expanding its proprietary Ichor-branded content within the systems it builds. It remains on track to increase Ichor-branded content to 35% by the end of 2026 from 25% at the end of 2025, which is expected to support margins over time. In addition, continued investments in machining capacity in Malaysia and growth in aerospace and defense machining business are expected to have contributed to second-quarter performance.

However, second-quarter prospects are likely to have been affected by the company's continued reliance on external suppliers while it ramped manufacturing operations in Mexico. In addition, supply chain constraints are expected to have remained a headwind, limiting Ichor's ability to fully meet strong customer demand despite a favorable demand environment.

What Our Model Says About ICHR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ICHR this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s the exact case here.

ICHR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 21.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

AMETEK AME has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

AMETEK is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMETEK’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.99 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Advanced Micro Devices is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 235.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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