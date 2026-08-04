ICHR Q2 Earnings Call Flags Steeper Ramp and Margin Gains

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR used its second-quarterearnings callto emphasize accelerating demand, margin expansion and visibility into 2027. CEO Phil Barros said operating changes launched three quarters ago are producing measurable results.

The quarter also exposed a near-term tension: revenue missed expectations because of late part shortages, while profitability and the forward outlook improved.

ICHR Sees a Steeper Second-Half Ramp

CEO Phil Barros said customer demand has strengthened since the prior call. Barros expects revenue to grow more than 10% sequentially in each of the next two quarters.

Barros said second-half revenue should be at least 25% above the first half. Ichor expects fiscal 2026 revenue to grow at least 30% from fiscal 2025, aligned with the high end of its wafer-fabrication-equipment outlook.

CFO Greg Swyt guided third-quarter revenue to $315 million to $345 million. The midpoint implies 12% sequential growth and a 38% year-over-year increase.

Ichor Converts Volume Into Margin Progress

CEO Phil Barros said the footprint realignment, product transitions and richer mix are improving profitability beyond higher factory utilization. Non-GAAP gross margin reached 14.1%, up 130 basis points sequentially.

CFO Greg Swyt guided third-quarter non-GAAP gross margin to 14.5%-15.5% and maintained the goal of roughly 100 basis points of improvement per quarter through year-end.

Second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 34 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. Revenue of $294.78 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $300.33 million, while rising 15% sequentially and 24% year over year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

ICHR Treats the Revenue Miss as Timing

CFO Greg Swyt said isolated supply constraints emerged late in the quarter and prevented Ichor from recognizing its full forecast before the June 26 close. Revenue surpassed $300 million for the 13 weeks ended July 3.

An Oppenheimer analyst asked whether flow-control components caused the delay. CEO Phil Barros confirmed that flow control remains a difficult supply area but described the quarter-end event as isolated.

Barros said the affected systems shipped only days after quarter-end and maintained that ICHR was not limiting customer output. Swyt said Ichor had worked through the shortages before the call.

Ichor Expands Internal Supply and Capacity

CEO Phil Barros said machining and welding at the Malaysia site received qualifications from both major customers. Customer qualification cycles are moving faster as customers seek added supply-chain flexibility.

Internal Ichor content exited the quarter at about 25%. Barros expects the run rate to reach roughly 30% exiting the third quarter and 35% exiting the fourth quarter, supporting further margin expansion.

In response to Craig-Hallum, Barros clarified that installed capacity can support about $2 billion in annual revenue. Clean-room and machining investments could raise capacity within the existing footprint to about $3 billion.

ICHR Q&A Extends the View Into 2027

A Stifel analyst asked about growth momentum beyond the second half. CEO Phil Barros said customers are placing purchase orders six months ahead, an ordering horizon he described as abnormal.

A TD Cowen analyst asked about inventory at a lithography customer. Barros said that inventory should be worked through during the current quarter, with a recovery beginning in the fourth quarter and stronger growth in 2027.

A B. Riley analyst questioned the path from roughly 15% gross margin toward the company’s 20% target. Barros said ICHR now sees more than one route to 20%, including a path that does not require flow-control products.

Ichor Balances Growth With Cash Needs

CFO Greg Swyt said inventory investment drove $15.9 million of operating cash use and $23.6 million of negative free cash flow. Inventory increased by $38.4 million during the quarter.

Swyt said inventory turns should begin improving in the first half of 2027. Capital spending should rise in the second half but remain near 3% of revenue as capacity expands.

Barros and Swyt centered the call on meeting demand, completing manufacturing transitions, increasing proprietary content and translating higher volume into stronger margins and earnings.

ICHR’s Zacks Signals Remain Mixed

ICHR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its Momentum Score of A indicates favorable price-trend characteristics, while the Value Score of D, Growth Score of C and VGM Score of D reflect weaker marks across other style measures. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks framework treats Style Scores as complements to the Zacks Rank, giving estimate revisions priority over a favorable individual score. The Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates after the just-reported results.





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