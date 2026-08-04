ICHR Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Margin Gains, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR reported second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 34 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7%. The company had posted a loss of a penny in the year-ago quarter. Improved product mix and progress on its machining strategy supported the earnings upside.

Revenues increased 22.7% year over year to $294.8 million but missed the consensus mark by 1.85%. Inventory turns remained at 3.7 times as Ichor invested in working capital to support accelerating customer demand.

ICHR's Revenue Growth Accelerates

Second-quarter revenues increased 15% sequentially as demand strengthened across the semiconductor equipment market. Management said isolated part shortages prevented the company from recognizing its full revenue forecast before the June 2026 quarter end. The affected shipments were completed days later, and revenues exceeded $300 million for the 13 weeks ending July 3.

The company now expects 2026 revenues to increase at least 30% from 2025, aligning with the high end of its wafer fabrication equipment market expectations. Demand is being supported by investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced etch and deposition applications, gate-all-around architectures, advanced memory and leading-edge process technologies.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

Ichor Delivers Strong Margin Expansion

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 230 basis points year over year and 130 basis points sequentially to 14.1%. The result exceeded the upper end of management’s guidance, reflecting improved product mix, higher component revenues and gains from the company’s manufacturing realignment.

Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $25.3 million. Operating income rose to $16.3 million from $4.6 million a year earlier, while the operating margin improved to 5.5% from 1.9%.

ICHR Advances Its Manufacturing Strategy

Ichor secured additional customer qualifications during the second quarter, including approvals for machining and welding operations at its high-volume manufacturing site in Malaysia. These qualifications expand the company’s ability to produce components internally and reduce dependence on outside suppliers.

Management said manufacturing capacity is not currently constraining growth. ICHR has installed capacity to support approximately $2 billion in annual revenues and believes targeted clean-room and machining investments could raise capacity within its existing footprint to about $3 billion annually.

ICHR’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ichor ended the second quarter with cash and equivalents of $256.5 million, up from $89.1 million at the end of the first quarter. The increase primarily reflected $195.4 million in net proceeds from an at-the-market equity offering involving 2.5 million shares at an average price of $80.70.

Cash used in operating activities totaled $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Total debt was pinned at $120.6 million, while the net debt coverage ratio was 1.1.

Ichor Issues Strong Q3 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2026, Ichor expects revenues between $315 million and $345 million. The midpoint of $330 million implies sequential growth of about 12% and year-over-year growth of approximately 38%.

Non-GAAP gross margin is projected between 14.5% and 15.5%, reflecting management’s target of roughly 100 basis points of sequential expansion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of 40-50 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2026 revenues and earnings is currently pegged at $311.2 million and 42 cents per share, respectively.

ICHR’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, ICHR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are AppFolio APPF, Amkor Technology AMKR and Amphenol APH, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of AppFolio have plunged 17.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.90 per share, up by 3 cents over the past seven days, indicating an increase of 30.4% year over year.

Shares of Amkor Technology have jumped 28.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.62 per share, up by 25.9% over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 74.7% year over year.

Amphenol shares have surged 20.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.13 per share, up by 5.3% over the past seven days, indicating an increase of 53.6% year over year.

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