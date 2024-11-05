Ichor Holdings price target raised to $40 from $35 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Ichor Holdings (ICHR) to $40 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said a beat and raise quarter combined with encouraging commentary around NAND and proprietary content bodes well for its 2025 prospects and the stock.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ICHR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.