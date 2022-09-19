Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) stock falls 6.2% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 37%. That's well below the market decline of 17%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 7.5% higher than it was three years ago. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 20% in thirty days.

After losing 6.2% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Ichor Holdings had to report a 6.4% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 37% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:ICHR Earnings Per Share Growth September 19th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Ichor Holdings shareholders are down 37% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Ichor Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Ichor Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.