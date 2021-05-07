Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.3% to US$54.18 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$265m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 4.4% to hit US$0.51 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Ichor Holdings after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ICHR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ichor Holdings' four analysts is for revenues of US$1.17b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 50% to US$2.73. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.41 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Ichor Holdings' future following the latest results, with a nice gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Ichor Holdings 5.5% to US$69.00on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Ichor Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$75.00 and the most bearish at US$64.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Ichor Holdings is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Ichor Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 31% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.9% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Ichor Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Ichor Holdings' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ichor Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ichor Holdings you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.