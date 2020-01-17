Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) closed the most recent trading day at $38.58, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.73% in that time.

ICHR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect ICHR to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $188.83 million, up 33.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ICHR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.91% higher within the past month. ICHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ICHR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.01, so we one might conclude that ICHR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

