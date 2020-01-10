Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) closed the most recent trading day at $30.74, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.72% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

ICHR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 46.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $184.50 million, up 30.48% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ICHR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ICHR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, ICHR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.3.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

