Ichor Holdings Ltd Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ICHR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.65, changing hands as high as $36.03 per share. Ichor Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICHR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.10 per share, with $51.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.49.

