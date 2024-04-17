Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Price Target Increased by 9.27% to 45.70

The average one-year price target for Ichor Holdings (NasdaqGS:ICHR) has been revised to 45.70 / share. This is an increase of 9.27% from the prior estimate of 41.82 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.30% from the latest reported closing price of 39.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHR is -2.33%, a decrease of 2,037.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 31,958K shares. The put/call ratio of ICHR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,967K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 6.54% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 1,369K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing a decrease of 19.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,301K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 25.06% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,069K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,033K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares, representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Ichor Holdings Background Information

It is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Its product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Its gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers. This vertically-integrated portion of its business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. It is headquartered in Fremont, CA.ichorsystems.com.

