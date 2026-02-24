Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Price Target Increased by 55.45% to 47.79

The average one-year price target for Ichor Holdings (NasdaqGS:ICHR) has been revised to $47.79 / share. This is an increase of 55.45% from the prior estimate of $30.75 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $57.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.85% from the latest reported closing price of $53.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 24.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHR is 0.07%, an increase of 22.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.66% to 41,226K shares. The put/call ratio of ICHR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,024K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares , representing an increase of 58.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 69.19% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,032K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,958K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698K shares , representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 28.08% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,449K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing an increase of 32.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 58.90% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,407K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 20.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.