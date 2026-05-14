Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Price Target Increased by 36.29% to 78.25

The average one-year price target for Ichor Holdings (NasdaqGS:ICHR) has been revised to $78.25 / share. This is an increase of 36.29% from the prior estimate of $57.41 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from the latest reported closing price of $74.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is an decrease of 135 owner(s) or 36.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHR is 0.04%, an increase of 57.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.80% to 33,945K shares. The put/call ratio of ICHR is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,849K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,024K shares , representing a decrease of 63.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 54.39% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,741K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 105.02% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,727K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,446K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,407K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 20.11% over the last quarter.

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