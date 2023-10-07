Ichor Holdings (FRA:4IH) Price Target Increased by 8.95% to 39.69

The average one-year price target for Ichor Holdings (FRA:4IH) has been revised to 39.69 / share. This is an increase of 8.95% from the prior estimate of 36.43 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.81 to a high of 42.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.86% from the latest reported closing price of 29.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4IH is 0.15%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 32,106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,037K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4IH by 7.36% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 1,656K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4IH by 36.40% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,255K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4IH by 20.66% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,226K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing a decrease of 14.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4IH by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,168K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares, representing a decrease of 23.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4IH by 842.52% over the last quarter.

