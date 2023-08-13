Ichor Holdings (FRA:4IH) Price Target Increased by 12.16% to 34.89

The average one-year price target for Ichor Holdings (FRA:4IH) has been revised to 34.89 / share. This is an increase of 12.16% from the prior estimate of 31.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.61 to a high of 41.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.41% from the latest reported closing price of 31.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4IH is 0.13%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.29% to 31,155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,105K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4IH by 16.02% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 1,700K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4IH by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,441K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 74.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4IH by 58.06% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,399K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4IH by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,232K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 20.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4IH by 27.67% over the last quarter.

