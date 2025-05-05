Stocks
ICHR

ICHOR HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ICHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 05, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

ICHOR HOLDINGS ($ICHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $244,470,000, missing estimates of $249,852,784 by $-5,382,784.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ICHR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ICHOR HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ICHOR HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ICHR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS M ROHRS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $4,014,842.
  • JEFF ANDRESON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 42,800 shares for an estimated $1,480,024
  • PHILIP RYAN SR. BARROS (Chief Technology Officer) sold 15,539 shares for an estimated $547,283
  • JORGE TITINGER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $96,120

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ICHOR HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of ICHOR HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ICHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.