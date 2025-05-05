ICHOR HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ICHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ICHOR HOLDINGS ($ICHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $244,470,000, missing estimates of $249,852,784 by $-5,382,784.
ICHOR HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
ICHOR HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ICHR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS M ROHRS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $4,014,842.
- JEFF ANDRESON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 42,800 shares for an estimated $1,480,024
- PHILIP RYAN SR. BARROS (Chief Technology Officer) sold 15,539 shares for an estimated $547,283
- JORGE TITINGER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $96,120
ICHOR HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of ICHOR HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 493,794 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,910,042
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 362,027 shares (+24.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,664,509
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 337,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,883,916
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 321,581 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,361,339
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 250,383 shares (+73.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,067,340
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 213,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,887,798
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 212,061 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,832,605
