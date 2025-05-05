ICHOR HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ICHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ICHOR HOLDINGS ($ICHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $244,470,000, missing estimates of $249,852,784 by $-5,382,784.

ICHOR HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ICHOR HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ICHR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M ROHRS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $4,014,842 .

. JEFF ANDRESON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 42,800 shares for an estimated $1,480,024

PHILIP RYAN SR. BARROS (Chief Technology Officer) sold 15,539 shares for an estimated $547,283

JORGE TITINGER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $96,120

ICHOR HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of ICHOR HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

