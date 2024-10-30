Ichiyoshi Securities Plans Major Share Buyback

Ichiyoshi Securities Co (JP:8624) has released an update.

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. has announced its decision to acquire up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock, representing 5.9% of its issued shares, to enhance its capital management flexibility. The acquisition, with a maximum budget of 1.7 billion yen, will take place between October 31 and December 23, 2024.

For further insights into JP:8624 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.