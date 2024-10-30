News & Insights

Stocks

Ichiyoshi Securities Plans Major Share Buyback

October 30, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ichiyoshi Securities Co (JP:8624) has released an update.

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. has announced its decision to acquire up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock, representing 5.9% of its issued shares, to enhance its capital management flexibility. The acquisition, with a maximum budget of 1.7 billion yen, will take place between October 31 and December 23, 2024.

For further insights into JP:8624 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.