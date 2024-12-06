Ichiyoshi Securities Initiates Strategic Share Buyback

Ichiyoshi Securities Co (JP:8624) has released an update.
Ichiyoshi Securities Co. recently completed the acquisition of 1,295,700 of its own shares, totaling approximately 1.15 billion yen, as part of its strategic treasury stock acquisition plan. This move is part of a broader initiative to acquire up to 2 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value.
