Ichigo (TYO:2337) Price Target Decreased by 6.80% to 326.40

The average one-year price target for Ichigo (TYO:2337) has been revised to 326.40 / share. This is an decrease of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 350.20 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 272.70 to a high of 409.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.52% from the latest reported closing price of 252.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Ichigo Maintains 3.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichigo. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2337 is 0.03%, a decrease of 19.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.11% to 13,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,573K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,740K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,413K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,153K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2337 by 13.47% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,124K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2337 by 9.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.