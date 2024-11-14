Ichigo Sells Hakata Hotels to Boost Growth

Ichigo (JP:2337) has released an update.

Ichigo Inc. announced the sale of two hotel assets in the Hakata area to Ichigo Hotel, a move aimed at fostering growth and enhancing shareholder value. These strategic sales are part of Ichigo’s broader efforts to strengthen its asset management business and increase stock earnings by 2030. The transaction is expected to diversify Ichigo Hotel’s portfolio and align with long-term value creation for both companies’ shareholders.

