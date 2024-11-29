Ichigo Office REIT Sells Assets for Strategic Growth

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation (JP:8975) has released an update.

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation has announced the sale of three portfolio assets, including the Ichigo Tameike Building and Future IZUMI, for a total of JPY 2,600 million. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the quality and stability of its portfolio by focusing on high-quality, mid-size office assets. The proceeds will be used for strategic investments and asset acquisitions to drive earnings and sustainable growth.

