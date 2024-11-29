Ichigo Office REIT Revamps Property Management

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation (JP:8975) has released an update.

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation has appointed new property management companies for 14 of its portfolio assets, selecting them based on competitive pricing and successful track records. The new management firms include Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd., Tokio Marine & Nichido Facilities, Inc., and others, aiming to optimize property management across their buildings.

