Ichigo Office REIT Reports Occupancy and ESG Highlights

December 05, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation (JP:8975) has released an update.

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation reported a slight decline in overall portfolio occupancy to 95.5% as of November 2024, attributing the drop to tenant departures in key buildings. The company is actively working to lease vacant spaces and emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, having received high ratings for its ESG initiatives. Ichigo Office remains focused on enhancing asset value and reducing energy usage to support a sustainable future.

