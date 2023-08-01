Ichigo Office REIT Investment (TYO:8975) Price Target Decreased by 10.23% to 92,480.00

The average one-year price target for Ichigo Office REIT Investment (TYO:8975) has been revised to 92,480.00 / share. This is an decrease of 10.23% from the prior estimate of 103,020.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 86,860.00 to a high of 99,750.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.14% from the latest reported closing price of 88,800.00 / share.

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Maintains 6.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.96%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichigo Office REIT Investment. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8975 is 0.07%, an increase of 38.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 99K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8975 by 1.35% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8975 by 2.51% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8975 by 4.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8975 by 3.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

