Ichigo Hotel REIT Approves Key Strategic Changes

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation held its shareholder meeting, where all proposals were approved, including amendments to the Articles of Incorporation that affect director compensation, investment scopes, and asset management fees linked to share performance. The meeting also resulted in the nomination of key directors and an independent auditor to guide the company’s future strategy.

